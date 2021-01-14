Natalia Nastaskin swaps UTA for chief content officer role at Primary Wave Music

United Talent Agency's general manager of the global music group Natalia Nastaskin has announced she is joining Primary Wave Music. Nastaskin has been appointed partner and chief content officer.

“I’m thrilled to welcome my friend Natalia Nastaskin to the Primary Wave team,” said Larry Mestel, founder & CEO of Primary Wave Music.

“Natalia is a proven music industry trailblazer, dealmaker and creative force, that will be an amazing new leader within our existing team. I cannot wait for her to start digging into our extensive library of catalogs and management roster to see how her ideas develop into content that will enhance the value of our partner artists music.”

Nastaskin began her music industry career as an entertainment lawyer. She ran a joint venture with Primary Wave Music while US CEO at The Agency Group, before it was acquired by UTA.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Primary Wave family and will be forever grateful for the opportunities that UTA has provided me," she said.

"By guiding the ascent of UTA Music into a dominant player in artist representation, now gives me the opportunity to explore an entirely new sector which is rapidly developing and thriving. As chief content officer, I look forward to identifying a myriad of ways to tell those legendary stories in unique ways through diverse media.”

Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of United Talent Agency, said he expected to be collaborating with Nastaskin again in her new role.

“We are grateful to Natalia for all she has done to help build UTA Music into the force it is today," he said.

"I know we will continue to work with her closely in her new capacity, and I'm sure she will thrive with her new colleagues. She is a strong leader and will continue to make an impact in our industry for years to come.”

Recently, Primary Wave Music Publishing announced they had entered into “a multi-million-dollar, ten-year strategic partnership” with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees the Four Seasons.