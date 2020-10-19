Your site will load in 16 seconds
Nate Smith signs to Sony/ATV Nashville

October 19th 2020 at 1:00PM
Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville has signed a global agreement with emerging country act Nate Smith.

Singer/songwriter Smith is from Paradise, California, and released his debut EP Reckless in 2020. Wildfire has almost 10 million Spotify plays and 2 million TikTok views. His new single Under My Skin is out now.


Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said: “Nate has an incredible ability to inspire hope and bring people together with his songs. We are so pleased to welcome Nate to the Sony/ATV family – he has unlimited potential, and this is just the beginning for him and his career.”

 

Nate Smith added: “I’ve always been told that you want to surround yourself with people who believe in you even more than you do, and that’s what I’ve found with the Sony/ATV family.”

Smith co-wrote One Of These Days in a tribute to his hometown, which was hit by wildfires in 2018. He is managed by Chief Zaruk and Simon Tikhman at The Core Entertainment.

