Nate Smith signs to Sony/ATV Nashville

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville has signed a global agreement with emerging country act Nate Smith.

Singer/songwriter Smith is from Paradise, California, and released his debut EP Reckless in 2020. Wildfire has almost 10 million Spotify plays and 2 million TikTok views. His new single Under My Skin is out now.



Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said: “Nate has an incredible ability to inspire hope and bring people together with his songs. We are so pleased to welcome Nate to the Sony/ATV family – he has unlimited potential, and this is just the beginning for him and his career.”

Nate Smith added: “I’ve always been told that you want to surround yourself with people who believe in you even more than you do, and that’s what I’ve found with the Sony/ATV family.”



Smith co-wrote One Of These Days in a tribute to his hometown, which was hit by wildfires in 2018. He is managed by Chief Zaruk and Simon Tikhman at The Core Entertainment.