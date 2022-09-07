New IMPEL deal to extend licensing opportunities across Europe and North America

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams has said that a new deal with SX Works and the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA) will give “valuable new options” to independent publishers.

The partnership extends licensing opportunities for IMPEL members in Europe and North America and will offer expanded administration to help ensure publishers are fairly compensated for their work.

The deal allows IMPEL’s independent music publisher members to license their digital rights directly in Canada with the CMRRA and in the United States via SX Works.

Sarah Williams (above) said: “This is an important step for IMPEL. First and foremost, it is about giving valuable options to independent music publishers that did not previously exist. We believe that this new strategic partnership is just the start of a collaboration that will bring real value to our members and the songwriters they represent. Whether this involves licensing opportunities, problem solving or any other innovation, in our universe co-operation is the key to unlocking opportunity.”

CMRRA and SX Works President Paul Shaver added: “CMRRA and SX Works are extremely proud of this partnership with IMPEL as we have a shared vision to ensure rights owners are accurately compensated for usage of their works. CMRRA’s long-standing foundational expertise in work-by-work, share-by-share administration will drive positive results for IMPEL members and their writers.”

SX Works operates as the new publisher administration and licensing division of SoundExchange, which is CMRRA’s parent company. The new deal allows members to opt in for licensing in physical and broadcast mechanical collections with CMRRA.

IMPEL members will additionally be able to access data and administration services for the US. SX Works uses SoundExchange’s ISRC and sound recording data, CMRRA’s database of musical works and both companies’ licensing and administration capabilities.

The partnership also allows CMRRA members to join IMPEL licences across Europe and beyond. More than 500 CMRRA clients have already enrolled and distributions are set to begin this year.