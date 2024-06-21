New Songs Administration acquires share in works by Gary Grainger

Independent music publishing company New Songs Administration (NSA) has acquired a 50% share in the copyright of various works written by Gary Grainger.

Grainger was formerly the guitarist with various bands including The Rod Stewart Band (pictured with Stewart).

Amongst the works co-written by Grainger in which NSA has acquired a share are I Was Only Joking and Passion, which were hits in the UK and US for Rod Stewart.

Also included is a share of the work Don’t Go Where The Road Don’t Go, recorded by The Beatles’ Ringo Starr for his 1992 solo album Time Takes Time.

John Fogarty, New Songs Administration managing director, said: “It’s a privilege to have these works alongside songs that we already have by Elvis Presley, Cliff Richard and The Beatles. Long live rock & roll!”

PHOTO: Gary Grainger performing on stage with Rod Stewart, Olympia Grand Hall, London, United Kingdom on December 30, 1978. (Photo by Dick Barnatt/Redferns/Getty)