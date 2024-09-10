Nicole Schulze joins IMPF as secretary general

The Independent Music Publishers International Forum (IMPF) has appointed Nicole Schulze to the newly created position of secretary general.

Schulze previously served as IP policy lead for Europe at Meta and has also been director at AEPO-ARTIS during a near 20-year career in intellectual property, media and digital policy.

She will report directly to Annette Barrett, president of the board of directors at the IMPF.

Annette Barrett said: “The decision to create this new secretary general role comes in response to IMPF’s huge growth and strategic development in recent years. We are serving more independent music publishers, from more countries, in more ways than ever before. We look forward to working with Nicole to support our members and advance the interests of music publishers globally. We are also delighted to announce that Ger Hatton, counsel to IMPF, will join the IMPF board of directors.”

Ger Hatton said: “Nicole is a highly experienced public policy professional and no stranger in the corridors of power, where key decision makers have material impact on independent music publishers’ businesses around the world. She is a great acquisition for IMPF, and her expertise and skill set will be instrumental in taking our organisation to the next level. I look forward to working alongside Nicole in advocating for our members and helping them grow.”

Nicole Schulze said: “The global independent music publishing community is one of the most successful and influential sectors in the creative industries. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to join IMPF as secretary general and to work with Annette, Ger, the IMPF Board and its membership towards promoting an environment worldwide in which independent music publishing businesses can thrive."