Ninja Tune's Just Isn't Music joins IMPEL

Just Isn’t Music – the publishing arm of independent record label Ninja Tune – has joined IMPEL.

IMPEL is the international collective licensing agency representing digital music publishing rights.

Just Isn’t Music’s catalogue comprises the majority of the Ninja Tune repertoire, along with other writers not associated with the recordings. Its roster of songwriters, composers and producers covers electronic and alternative genres.

Just Isn’t Music represents Thundercat (pictured), The Cinematic Orchestra, Odesza, Bonobo, Young Fathers, Flying Lotus, Andreya Triana, Nova Twins, Black Country, New Road, The Heavy and Roots Manuva.

Successful copyrights in the Just Isn’t Music catalogue include How You Like Me Now?, What Makes a Good Man? and Short Change Hero by The Heavy; A Moment Apart, Sun Models and Say My Name by Odesza; To Build A Home by The Cinematic Orchestra; Them Changes by Thundercat; Kong by Bonobo; and Fools Rhythm by Two Fingers, alongside many others.

It’s exciting to see that more and more publishers like Just Isn’t Music are putting their confidence, repertoire and expertise behind the IMPEL collective Sarah Williams

Kelly Burke, Just Isn’t Music head of copyright, said: “IMPEL is an impressive collective with real vision to break the mould of what a group of indie publishers can do when working together. Their dedication to driving efficiency and transparency to each and every member, within the ever-changing landscape of digital rights and constant new services, proves a strong partner for us. By representing large, independent catalogues through the relationships IMPEL has formed, and always with independence at its core, their strategic approach is crucial for us at Just Isn't Music in securing optimal revenue for our writers, ensuring they receive the remuneration they rightfully deserve.”

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams said: “It’s exciting to see that more and more publishers like Just Isn’t Music are putting their confidence, repertoire and expertise behind the IMPEL collective. We are so much more effective when we work together and, as the digital business grows in importance, we are able to deliver better and better results to our members. Not just in terms of results right now but also in terms of our growth strategy for the future.”

IMPEL is owned and controlled by its members, which include independent publishers such as Bucks Music Group, Beggars Music, Reservoir Music, Kassner Music, CTM, ABKCO, Truelove Music, Faber Music, Mute Song, Budde UK, Phrased Differently and many more.

