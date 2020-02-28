NMPA reaches settlement with Peloton over copyright infringement claim

The National Music Publishers Association and fitness firm Peloton have reached a settlement over a copyright infringement claim.

The case was brought against Peloton last year by the NMPA and 14 of its members.

NMPA president David Israelite (pictured) welcomed the agreement, which will see both sides work to “further optimise Peloton’s music licensing systems and processes”, according to the NMPA.

"We are pleased the music publishers and their songwriter partners in this case have reached a settlement with Peloton that compensates creators properly and sets forth the environment for a positive relationship going forward,” said Israelite. “Peloton is an innovative company, and we are impressed with the company's investment in technology and commitment to delivering a powerful, authentic music experience. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration to find solutions that will benefit all songwriters."

Peloton's head of music Paul DeGooyer said: "Music is an important part of the Peloton experience, and we are very proud to have pioneered a new revenue stream for recording artists and songwriters. We're equally proud to partner with David and the NMPA to ensure that songwriters are, and continue to be, fairly compensated. With the NMPA's input, we are confident our proprietary, state-of-the-art music system will provide an even more dynamic fitness experience for our millions of members worldwide.”

Teri Nelson-Carpenter, national chair and Los Angeles chapter president of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP), said: “The AIMP applauds the settlement between the NMPA and Peloton, and looks forward to seeing the results of their joint collaboration agreement. Going forward, it is imperative that all publishers and songwriters be compensated for the use of their works, and we will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure that independents are treated fairly and equitably.”