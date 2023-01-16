North West Songs launches with roster including Dan Fable, Sekou, No Guidnce and Daniel Avery

Nick Raphael, Christian Tattersfield and Ben Bodie have launched a new music publishing company, North West Songs.

The company, run by Bodie, has agreed a global partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group.

North West Songs recently signed songwriter Dan Fable, who co-wrote the current Top 5 smash Messy In Heaven by Venbee & Goddard (394,837 sales to date - Official Charts Company).

Fable also collaborated as a co-writer and artist with Columbia-signed breakthrough star Venbee on Low Down, which charted in the UK and has sales to date of 128,843.

Adding to the company’s growing roster are 18-year-old singer-songwriter Sekou and R&B vocal group No Guidnce, who had the sixth most viewed artist account on TikTok in the UK in 2022. North West Songs is also working with electronic artist Daniel Avery through a new joint venture with Academy Award and Grammy-winning producer Paul Epworth.

North West Songs and North West Sync form part of the NWS Music Group, founded by Nick Raphael (former Capitol UK president) and Christian Tattersfield (former Warner Music UK CEO and founder of Good Soldier). The NWS Music Group is a new, independent venture housing recordings, publishing and sync under one umbrella.

Ben Bodie, North West Songs MD, was previously founder of Ministry of Sound Publishing with David Dollimore.

Bodie said: “The publishing company was a natural addition to the NWS Music Group and we are already very excited about the artists we are signing. Dan [Fable] is exceptionally talented and we’re delighted to be launching the company with such a big hit. There is a lot of heat and excitement around Sekou and No Guidnce, and the intention for Daniel is to establish him as a composer in the film & TV space, as well as help enhance his already flourishing artist career. I’m very happy to be working with Oliver Sasse [Goodlife Management], who has been very successful in representing Fred Again.., The Blessed Madonna and Skrillex.”

Sitting under the North West Songs arm is NW Sync, which is focused on building a stable of writers, composers and artists that operate in the film, TV and advertising space. Recent signings include CJ Mirra (Make Or Break, A Banquet) and CMD/CTRL, who have received placements with global brands Sky, Ford, Nintendo and EA Sports.

PHOTO: (L-R) George Tyekiff, Dan Fable’s manager, Dan Fable, Ben Bodie