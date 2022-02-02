Norwegian singer-songwriter Dagny signs to Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia

Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia has signed Norwegian singer-songwriter Dagny (pictured) to a worldwide publishing agreement.

Rising to fame in 2015 with single Backbeat, Dagny released her debut album Strangers/Lovers in 2020, featuring stand-out track Somebody, which spent 18 weeks at No.1 on Norwegian radio. She has so far amassed over 750 million streams, and has been nominated for Songwriter Of The Year and Song Of The Year at the 2019 Spellemannprisen Awards (Norwegian Grammys) three years running.

Dagny said: “I’m super excited to be joining the wonderful Sony Music Publishing family! Over the last year I've had the opportunity to get to know the team and I'm very much looking forward to working with them all. I'm especially happy they share my vision of continuing to develop my artist career as well as helping me progress as a songwriter for other artists. I'd like to thank Lasse and Johnny in particular for their support and guidance already! I'm looking forward to what's ahead.”

Lasse Ewald, VP A&R Scandinavia, head of European Song Pitching, SMP Scandinavia, said: “We’ve been big fans of Dagny for a long time, and it is with much joy and excitement we welcome her to Sony Music Publishing. Dagny has consistently proven that she excels as a songwriter on a global scale for not only herself, but also as a co-writer for other international artists – a unique talent that sets her apart and is the best of both worlds for us. We are grateful to be working with Dagny, Juna, Ricardo and the whole team.”