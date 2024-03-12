Nothing But Thieves sign publishing deal with Peermusic UK

Nothing But Thieves have signed a publishing agreement with Peermusic UK.

The deal for the group’s future works comes ahead of their fifth album, which is due for release later this year. Their existing catalogue will remain with Sony Music Publishing.

Formed in 2012, Nothing But Thieves is made up of Conor Mason, guitarists Joe Langridge-Brown and Dominic Craik, bassist Philip Blake and drummer James Price.

Peermusic’s European president Nigel Elderton said: “I am thrilled to be welcoming Nothing But Thieves to the Peermusic roster. This was an extremely competitive deal and a huge priority signing for us! We are honoured that the band are entrusting us with their upcoming music and we are very much looking forward to working with them and their management team.”

Mike Sault, head of A&R, commented: “Conor, Dom, Joe, Phil and James are the real deal! I’m completely over the moon to be working with the guys, their managers Stefanie Reines and Richard Reines, and delighted that they chose to sign to Peermusic, after one of the most competitive chases I’ve had the pleasure to be involved with. This signing proves that Peermusic can offer a credible and viable alternative.”

The band said: “We are very excited to have the opportunity to sign with Peermusic and want to thank Nigel, Mike and the entire team for making this deal happen. We’ve met the team all over the world, and their dedication and enthusiasm from the beginning was incredibly infectious. We’re looking forward to getting back into the studio, and know that our work will be in great hands.”

Stefanie Reines and Richard Reines from War Road Management described Peermusic as “undoubtedly the perfect partner” for Nothing But Thieves.

“There was an opening for the first time in the band’s career to make a strategic move with a solid, successful track record under our belts,” they said. “We were focused on getting the band real ownership of their songwriting. Peermusic had impressed us with their flexibility and understanding of what we were trying to achieve, their enthusiasm, commitment, and most importantly, results… They had already landed some great sync placements for a song co-written by Peermusic writers Julian Emery and Jim Irvin.”

Signed to RCA, Nothing But Thieves reached No.7 with their self-titled debut (123,715 sales, according to the Official Charts Company) in 2015 and hit No.2 with Broken Machine (109,386 sales) in 2017. Moral Panic (73,400 sales) peaked at No.3 in 2021, before the group scored their first No.1 with Dead Club City (39,943 sales) last summer.

Their Dead Club City tour includes two sold out nights at Wembley Arena.

(Pictured L-R): Nigel Elderton, Conor Mason, Stefanie Reines, Richard Reines, Dom Craik, Joe Landridge-Brown and Mike Sault