Notting Hill Music sign breaking band The K's to long term publishing deal

Notting Hill Music have announced the signing of The K’s to a long term exclusive publishing deal.

It has been a big year for the rising band so far. Back in April, they cracked the Top 5 with their debut, I Wonder If The World Knows? – it opened its account at No.3 and has since sold 21,875 copies according to Official Charts Company data.

Since then, they have made notable appearances at Isle of Wight, Camp Bestival and Kendal Calling festivals earlier in the summer, while their actual signing to Notting Hill Music took place after their main stage appearance at Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Speaking about the deal, Notting Hill Music’s head of creative, John Saunderson, said: “From the first moment we heard The K’s we knew we had to sign this band. They are a generational talent and we are so excited to see how far and how fast they go on from here.”

MD Dave Loader added: “A few times in our history we have signed game-changing artists: Paul Weller at the beginning of our journey, then Dizzee Rascal and Robbie Williams spring to mind and the feeling we have for The K’s is on that level.”

You can revisit the story of how The K’s crashed into the albums chart at No.3 with indie label LAB Records here.

Earlier this year, Notting Hill Music signed producer/writer Ian Barter to a long-term worldwide publishing agreement.

(Photo, L-R): Nathan Peers, Dexter Baker, Ryan Breslin, Jamie Boyle and John Saunderson