Notting Hill Music signs producer and songwriter Ian Barter

Notting Hill Music has signed producer/writer Ian Barter to a long-term worldwide publishing agreement.

Barter produced and co-wrote the upcoming Gabrielle album, including the recent Radio 2 A-List single A Place In Your Heart as well as Gabrielle’s new single Sorry.

Barter is known for his work with Amy Winehouse, Paloma Faith and Dermot Kennedy, among many others.

John Saunderson, Notting Hill head of creative services, said: “As soon as we heard Ian was looking for a new publishing home, we knew we wanted to bring him into the Notting Hill family. I can’t wait to get started on sourcing new opportunities and projects for him to work on, and I’m really looking forward to hearing the music that comes out of those collaborations.”

Notting Hill Music Group is currently celebrating its 30th year as an independent music publisher.

The company has publishing credits on recent hits including Acraze’s Do It To It, Beyonce’s Cuff It, Tell It To My Heart by Meduza & Hozier, In The Dark by Purple Disco Machine & Sophie & The Giants, Woke Up In Love by Kygo & Calum Scott, and Tiesto’s All Nighter.

Notting Hill has also reported growth in syncs with recent major campaigns for Samsung, Peloton, Amazon and Walmart, and more.

PHOTO: (L-R) Dave Loader, MD, Notting Hill Music, Ian Barter, John Saunderson, head of creative, Notting Hill Music