'One of the all-time greats': BMG pays tribute to David Crosby

BMG has paid tribute to David Crosby, who has died aged 81.

The music legend was a recording artist and publishing client of BMG, as well as being a BMG author and subject of their film Remember My Name, David Crosby.

The company posted on social media that Crosby was “one of the all-time greats, we remember David through his incredible music, poignant words, and electric performances”.

Crosby initially joined BMG in 2017, signing a publishing deal, followed by several recordings deals, his acclaimed film, and a books project.

In 1964, Crosby joined The Byrds, who topped the charts in 1965 with their cover of Mr Tambourine Man. He would go on to form the Grammy-winning supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN) in 1968, before Neil Young joined the band adding his name (CSN&Y).

A two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for his work with both The Byrds and CSN, Crosby released his first solo album If I Could Only Remember My Name in 1971.

In 2019, BMG released the Sundance Film Festival documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name, produced by Cameron Crowe and directed by AJ Eaton. The acclaimed documentary earned a Grammy nomination for Best Music Film. Crosby attended the premiere along with BMG execs including CEO Hartwig Masuch.

BMG released Crosby’s final four albums including Sky Trails in 2017, Here If You Listen in 2018, For Free in 2021, and his most recent album David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live At The Capitol Theatre in 2022.

BMG is also the catalogue home of Crosby’s works with CPR (Crosby, Pevar & Raymond), featuring guitarist Jeff Pevar and pianist James Raymond, Crosby's son.

In 2022, BMG released the book collection The Byrds 1964-1967, authored by founding members, Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman and David Crosby.