One Two Many Songs launches Hot Wave Music Publishing with Joseph Mount and Stephen Bass

One Two Many Songs has teamed with Metronomy’s Joseph Mount and PRAH/Moshi Moshi Music's Stephen Bass to launch Hot Wave Music Publishing.

Hot Wave will be the new home of Metronomy’s catalogue and returning rights, along with Mount's co-writes.

A boutique publisher and label, One Two Many was founded by Alex Sheridan in 2017 as a JV with Sony Music Publishing.

“One Two Many Songs are thrilled to represent Joe Mount and his new Hot Wave publishing company," said Sheridan. "As a multi-instrumentalist, writer and performer, Metronomy is one of the foremost talents of the last 20 years and we are beyond proud to work alongside him and his signings going forwards.”

We are incredibly excited to work with emerging bands, producers and composers on Hot Wave Joseph Mount and Stephen Bass

Mount and Bass have announced London angst wave collective Folly Group as their first signing.

"We are incredibly excited to work with emerging bands, producers and composers on Hot Wave and partner with One Two Many to help us find our feet," said the pair in a statement.

One Two Many Songs maintains an A&R team working across sessions, co-writes, song pitching and sync focused A&R, as well as in-house publishing admin.

The firm has provided music for campaigns for brands such as Apple, Google Stadia, Ford, Samsung, Facebook and Honda, as well as multiple video games, films and TV shows. Its roster includes Arlo Parks collaborator Gianluca Buccellati, artist and producer duo Bad Sounds, Lotus Capo, Rob Brinkmann and artist/writer Jazz Alonso.

PHOTO: Oliver Gamston (head of sync), Eddie Prove (publishing manager), Alex Sheridan (MD and founder), Rob Hunt (head of A&R).

CREDIT: Lily Conway; A&R - working remotely