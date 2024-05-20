Open On Sunday's rapid growth continues as it passes milestone of 100 catalogue acquisitions

Music financing company Open On Sunday has revealed that it has now passed 100 catalogue acquisitions in just five years.

The company has become established in the catalogue acquisition space at a time when there is a booming music publishing rights market.

Open On Sunday provides efficient, fair and accurate analysis, and a willingness to work closely with clients to move deals forward. A major part of the success so far is down to their ability to process catalogues of all sizes and genres, while keeping the certainty of closing a deal as the top priority.

In the past year, Open On Sunday purchased nearly three dozen catalogues, surging past that milestone of 100 deals closed. Recently acquired works feature notable artists such as Anderson Paak, BB King, Drake, Travis Scott, Luke Bryan and Daddy Yankee.

At the same time, the company continues to extend its partnership with Grammy-winning songwriter Liz Rose (pictured), who was recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Open On Sunday and Liz Rose Music work together to break talented, up-and-coming songwriters in Nashville.

Open On Sunday acquires and finances both publishing and master recordings of all sizes, across all genres of music. It also offers a flexible approach, allowing clients to sell either all, or just a portion of their catalogue,

Significantly, Open On Sunday also offers a buyback option – which it describes as unique to the industry – where sellers can repurchase their works at pre-determined prices down the road.

In addition to its acquisition financing, the company works with labels through its Catalogue Builder programme, which provides an alternative financing option at rates more favorable than a traditional loan or advance.

The company also supports artists and rights-holders with their in-house media and marketing team, which produces broadcast quality video content for a wide variety of online and social platforms.

The team recently formed a media partnership with Digital Music News, sponsoring the launch of DMN-TV. This collaboration allows Open On Sunday to produce video content showcasing the various conferences, festivals and events attended throughout the year. You can find Open On Sunday-produced interviews with notable artists such as Will-i-am, along with panel discussions, and the latest in music tech, on digitalmusicnews.com under the DMN-TV tab.

Music IP is an evolving industry that requires an experienced team to navigate through the complexities of a fair deal.

Open On Sunday will continue to explore ways to expand its reach into other avenues of the music industry, while maintaining its foundation as a “client-first” catalogue acquisition company.

Clients across all genres can explore their catalogue financing options safe in the knowledge that Open On Sunday has become a trusted industry partner.

