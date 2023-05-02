Ostereo teams with Warner Chappell on Song Circle writing camp

UK-based label, publisher and management agency Ostereo has teamed up with Warner Chappell Music to host the inaugural Song Circle songwriting camp.

The three-day event will take place this week at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Song Circle will take over eight rooms at Abbey Road Studios on May 2-4. Each room will be home to three or four participants – a mixture of artists and writers – who will be working on different briefs, and will be supplied with equipment for creating recordings.

The camp will be supported by well-known names such as Wh0 and Billen Ted, as well as artists managed by Ostereo, including Tom Enzy, Jessica Hammond and Dani Senior. It will conclude with a closing party and networking event at Koko in Camden on May 4.

The songwriting camps will initially be held bi-annually, with a view to increasing their frequency over time. Ostereo also plans to hold camps in prestigious venues in additional territories, including the USA, Sweden, Netherlands, Korea and Japan.

“Song Circle will provide music makers with access to the world’s finest writing briefs and a like-minded community of top writing talent, with each camp featuring a carefully curated combination of top liners, producers, writers and artists,” said a statement.

“With a consistent beat of world-class writing briefs coming into the business across a variety of genres, from European dance and pop, to J-Pop and K-Pop, Ostereo is keen to drive exciting opportunities that enable artists to push their potential in a collaborative environment.”

I feel proud to launch Song Circle - an exciting event for artists - at the world’s greatest studio Howard Murphy

Howard Murphy, founder & CEO of Ostereo, said: “I founded Ostereo with a deep passion for music talent and I feel proud to launch Song Circle - an exciting event for artists - at the world’s greatest studio. At a time when discourse around AI songwriting tools is at an all-time high, we want to continue the long tradition of songwriting and celebrate the wonderful individuals who sit at the forefront of it, alongside one of the world’s greatest music publishers, Warner Chappell Music. Song Circle is a very human camp, where emotion, heart and experience will set the stall for the hits it produces.”

Anita Barisic, senior international A&R manager at Warner Chappell Music Benelux, added: "Warner Chappell Music Benelux is delighted to be partnering with Ostereo and our friend Oscar Ombach [senior A&R/creative manager, MusicAllStars Publishing] to bring the Song Circle writing camp to the legendary Abbey Road Studios. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for songwriters, producers and artists to immerse themselves in a world-renowned creative hub and collaborate with top industry professionals. We can't wait to see what magic will be made in this exciting and inspiring environment.”

Musical duo Wh0, who have achieved No.1s in Music Week’s Upfront Club Chart, said: "It's an absolute pleasure to be involved in this songwriting camp. We often find these camps extremely productive in terms of finishing off songs we've started, and also rewarding to share our expertise and knowledge with the participants attending.

“Camps like these are designed for creative communities to easily come together, collaborate and produce some of their best work - which is where the magic happens. With it taking part at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, we're excited to take part and guide the writers to not only create exceptional music but also make new friends."

PHOTO: (L-R) Tom Enzy, Jessica Hammond, Dani Senior, Wh0