OTM Music appoints US head of A&R as it reveals series of new signings

Boutique independent publishing firm OTM Music has made a number of signings as well as a key appointment.

The new signings are Hemlocke Springs, Erick The Architect and Leon Michels.

Emmy Feldman will be joining the team as the new US Head of A&R. Her roster includes Dot Da Genius, Metronomy, Sub Focus, Honne, Still Woozy, Sudan Archives and Hemlocke Springs.

In the past year, OTM Music has recruited Kristin Genovese as their new US head of sync, while on the UK side, Kate Sweetsur joined the team as the new head of A&R alongside Ethan Mizen (A&R manager).

Based in London, New York, and Los Angeles, OTM Music has also cemented partnerships with Sudan Archives, Metronomy, Still Woozy and Honne earlier this summer. The publisher was launched in 2017 by CEO Alex Sheridan.

Emmy Feldman began working in music when she was hired to help open the Brooklyn branch of Rough Trade, where she worked as merchandising manager and behind the counter.

She then spent seven years as an A&R at Atlantic Records and Canvasback Music in New York, before moving to LA in 2019 to lead the A&R team at Heavy Duty.

Feldman was responsible for overseeing and developing the careers of 50-plus songwriters, producers and artists signed to Heavy Duty’s publishing roster, including Buddy Ross, Jim-Stack, BJ Burton, SadPony and Justin Raisen. In her five-year tenure, she helped the HD roster to double in size, signing Grace Ives, Chris Coady, Dreamer Boy, Gabe Goodman, Wet, Puma Blue, Cecile Believe, Cash Bently and Miya Folick, among others.

New signings

The leader of El Michels Affair and a frequent collaborator of Dan Auerbach, Leon Michels has served as a touring member of The Black Keys and has produced records for artists such as Lee Fields, Norah Jones, Clairo, Chicano Batman, and more.

His recent work with Clairo and Norah Jones have earned him two Grammy nominations this year for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Erick The Architect released his debut solo EP, Future Proof EP, and has amassed 134 million streams across Apple Music and Spotify. He has just released his debut album I've Never Been Here Before, featuring production from James Blake.

As a founding member and primary producer of ?Flatbush Zombies, Erick The Architect amassed 900m streams across all platforms. With supergroup Beast Coast, he has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

North Carolina artist Hemlocke Springs (aka Isimeme “Naomi” Udu) went viral on TikTok with the track Girlfriend.

As well as releasing singles and an EP, Going…going…Gone!, has supported Doja Cat and found fans within the artist community including Doja Cat, Grimes and Steve Lacy.