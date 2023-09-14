OTM signs publishing deal with DJ and producer Sub Focus

OTM, the London and LA-based independent music publisher, has signed DJ and producer Sub Focus.

Entering into an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with Sub Focus, OTM will be responsible for the majority of the artist’s catalogue as well as his future works. He joins the growing roster at the boutique publisher that includes the likes of Slinger (Ashnikko), The Heavy, Alessandro Buccellati (SZA, Mike Sabath), Joseph Mount of Metronomy, Gianluca Buccellati (Arlo Parks, Declan Mckenna, Easy Life), and more.

The deal follows news of OTM’s partnership with Firebird last year, which saw investment into the company. Firebird has also taken a stake in Red Light Management.

This latest signing will see OTM and Sub Focus collaboratively work together to generate more opportunities for his catalogue. He was an integral part of the rebirth of drum & bass of the early 2010s,

In addition, OTM has appointed Melissa Maskan as head of America and SVP of creative, which will expand its US office. Reporting into Alex Sheridan, the founder of OTM, Maskan will be managing OTM’s US operations with a focus on creative services including sync and A&R.

Based in LA, Maskan joins after six years at publishing company Third Side Music as EVP of A&R/creative, where she established the company’s US presence and was instrumental in the development of Sofi Tukker, Odesza, Surf Curse and the Ninja Tune/Just isn’t Music catalogue. Rob Hunt (head of A&R) and Emily Keating (SVP of sync) will report into her.

The signing of Sub Focus and hiring of Melissa represents how OTM is going from strength to strength Alex Sheridan

Alex Sheridan, founder of OTM (in partnership with Sony Music Publishing), said: "The signing of Sub Focus and hiring of Melissa represents how OTM is going from strength to strength. Already this year we have secured a string of fantastic artist signings which showcases how we are carefully adding to a roster of the most exciting songwriters and producers in the world.

“Nick has been a dear friend for almost 20 years and as an artist he has never been bigger. I’m so proud he’s entrusted us with his songs, we are beyond excited for what’s to come, both for his own artist projects and writing for others. I’d known Melissa for some time and always held her in the highest esteem for what she’s built at Third Side. Her heading up our US business will add immeasurable value to our offering there and now provides OTM with a platform for further growth. I am delighted to have her on the team.”

Sub Focus said: “I’ve been friends with Alex Sheridan of OTM for coming up to 20 years, so to have their expertise in tandem with working with Sony was a perfect combination. I’m excited to see what we can achieve together!”

Melissa Maskan, head of North America and SVP of creative of OTM, added: “It’s an exciting time to join OTM and head up its US operations. OTM has always invested in visionary artists and producers, and now with the incredible support of our parent company, Firebird, we have the ability to expand our vision even further. I am looking forward to helping the company grow and develop its roster by supporting our artists to fulfil their utmost creative endeavours."

She added: "There is great ambition here at OTM to pair strategic thinking with hands-on creative services. The goal is to connect our artists with the most ideal creative partners, thus leading to inspiring collaborations and expansive success across multiple media platforms.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Pasha Orleans-Foli (Creative Sync Coordinator at OTM Songs, London), Felix Canetty-Clarke (Vice President at Sony Music Publishing), Alex Sheridan (MD and Founder of OTM Songs), Edward Prové (General Manager OTM Songs, London), Nick Douwma AKA Sub Focus, Sebastian Weingartshofer (Manager - Worship Artists) and Oliver Gamston (Head Of Sync at OTM Songs, London). Photographer credit: Bree Hart