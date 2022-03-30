Partisan launches publishing division Left Music

Partisan Records has launched a new music publishing division, Left Music.

Led by founder & president Craig Michie, Left Music is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York and Portland, Oregon.

The company is home to a catalogue of over 1,500 copyrights, which include music from Elizabeth Fraser, Novo Amor, Unkle, Vicky Nguyen (Paul McCartney, Anderson Paak, Free Nationals, Channel Tres), Josh Crocker (Kali Uchis, Celeste, Pip Millett) and Kate Bollinger (Kanye West).

Left Music will “operate as a standalone music publishing company, working in tandem with and embodying the same collective values as Partisan Records”, according to the announcement.

The company has also signed a global administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing UK to provide its services on behalf of Left Music’s entire roster.

Craig Michie said: “We define ourselves by what we do for our writers, we are ever present. I think sometimes people forget that songwriters are actually people. We believe an inspired and supported songwriter leads to fantastic songs that are cherished. Left Music is close with its people. In the great times we hug, in the bad times we hug. We live by helping our writers realise their ambitious dreams.

“Sony Music Publishing has also been an incredible sibling to us; their professionalism and support is unrivalled and we couldn’t be happier to partner with Tim Major and the SMP team.”

We A&R to add value, perspective, and opportunities for our clients with their best interests in mind Tim Putnam

Tim Major, co-MD, Sony Music Publishing UK, added: “What Craig and the team at Left is creating is truly special. I could tell from our very first meeting that the strong work ethic and intensely songwriter-focused ethos that Craig has lived by would be at the very core of the company and I knew then that we had to work with them. Left Music means what it says from the heart.”

Tim Putnam, founder and CEO of Partisan Records, said: “We were looking to start a publishing company for a while and had a clear vision of what we wanted that publishing company to be. In meeting Craig, it all just felt natural, and what we collectively stand for related to values is the same.

“Left serves Left, and Partisan serves Partisan, working in tandem to serve the writers / artists first and foremost. We A&R to add value, perspective, and opportunities for our clients with their best interests in mind. That is what being artist friendly is all about.”

Partisan Records is based in Brooklyn and has an office in London.

