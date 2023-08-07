Peermusic hires Elizabeth Rodda

Peermusic has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Rodda as president, Latin America and global society relations.

Based in Miami, Rodda will report to CEO Mary Megan Peer and has 20 years of experience in the sector. Most recently, she served as ASCAP’s senior vice president of international affairs.

Rodda will be responsible for Peermusic’s Latin initiatives and repertoire across South America, Mexico and Central America. Peermusic has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela, and additionally administers the territories of Belize, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Rodda’s remit will include signing new songwriters, producers and catalogues and she will also oversee digital and sync in the region. Peermusic’s US Latin and Puerto Rican operations continue to be overseen by Kathy Spanberger, president & chief operating officer, peermusic Anglo American Region.

Rodda spent 10 years at ASCAP, also serving as director of international affairs and regional relationship manager for Latin America and the Caribbean. The executive has also held positions with Planet Records and Caribe Sound and Music Publishing.

Mary Megan Peer said: “Liz has a deep understanding of the complexity of the global rights ecosystem and a passion for advocating for songwriters. Her strong relationships with key stakeholders within the Latin America region will be invaluable as she works to optimise revenue growth in the region and rights flow for all peermusic songwriters. I’m confident that Liz will be a driving force both in the continued development of our Latin America operations and as a representative of peermusic to collections societies around the world.”

Elizabeth Rodda said: “It’s an absolute honour to be invited to join the team at Peermusic. Peermusic is well-regarded in the industry as an outstanding music publisher with an impressive international footprint which conducts business with the highest level of integrity. The company has a rich history of promoting songs of cultural importance, being devoted to their music creators, and helping music creators reach the next step in their career trajectory.

"I look forward to further build upon peermusic’s remarkable legacy across Latin America, to represent the interests of peermusic writers through the company’s close relationships with CMOs around the globe, and to work with the rest of peermusic’s team to navigate new opportunities, strengthen new partnerships and, ultimately, deliver even more value to our songwriter clients. I’m incredibly thankful to Mary Megan, Ralph Peer II [executive chair], and the peermusic team for this opportunity.”