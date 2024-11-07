Peermusic makes series of Latin talent signings in Mexico

Peermusic has signed Aquihayaquihay, Un León Marinero and Foudeqush to worldwide publishing deals.

The deals were signed by Peermusic Mexico and encompass existing song catalogue and future works.

Elizabeth Rodda, president, Latin America and global society relations, said: “Mexican music has long had an immeasurable cultural impact locally and across the region but even more so in the last few years, as it has proven its ability to sit on the top of popular Latin and international music charts, by paying respect to its traditional roots while incorporating modern influences to blend and create new genres.

“Aquihayaquihay, Un León Marinero and Foudeqush have all created their own lanes, making them incredibly unique, while championing the sounds that makes the Mexican music scene so revered, multi-layered, and multi-generational. We could not be happier to welcome these truly one-of-one talents to our Peermusic global roster, and to continue with this tradition of protecting and advancing Latin songwriters.”

Viridiana Gonzalez, general manager, Peermusic Mexico commented: “Peermusic Mexico is proud to add to its roster these latest signings which showcase the variety and breath of Mexican music's contemporary talents and our office's commitment towards supporting our rich local heritage.”

Aquihayaquihay (Jay-lee, Neqer, Phynx, Zizzy, and Nehly) have pioneered M-Pop (Mexican Pop), merging hip-hop and R&B with Latin rhythms and global trends. They released their third album in May.

Un León Marinero is a Mexican singer-songwriter who is part of a new wave of Latin folk artists emerging in Mexico. Among his most notable collaborations is Por Ti Me Guedo En San Luis with Kevin Kaarl, which has more than 15 million streams.

Foudeqush is a Mexican artist, composer, performer and producer. She made a commercial impact in 2022 when Con La Brisa (co-written and recorded by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson) appeared on the soundtrack to the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It has nearly 100 million streams on Spotify alone. Foudeqush is signed to Peermusic via its joint venture with Fonetica.

In 2023, Peermusic named Elizabeth Rodda president, Latin America and global society relations, responsible for overseeing Peermusic’s Latin initiatives and repertoire across South America, Mexico and Central America.

Earlier this year, Peermusic Spain and Peermusic Chile signed award-winning Chilean producer and songwriter Vladi Cachai to a worldwide deal encompassing his entire song catalogue and future works.

In the region, Peermusic has local offices and staff in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela, and additionally administers the territories of Belize, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.

PHOTO: (L-R) Phynx (Aquihayaquihay); Jaylee (Aquihayaquihay); Neqer (Aquihayaquihay); Lalo Molina (A&R, Peermusic Mexico); Elizabeth Rodda (president, Latin America and Global Society Relations, Peermusic); Zizzy (Aquihayaquihay); Nelson (Aquihayaquihay); and Viridiana González (general manager, Peermusic Mexico).