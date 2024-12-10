Peermusic names Harry Knyt as UK head of A&R

Peermusic has appointed Harry Knyt as head of A&R, UK.

In his new role, Knyt’s responsibilities will include signing, developing and implementing creative strategy for Peermusic’s UK publishing roster of songwriters and producers. The A&R team for Peermusic UK will now report into Knyt.

Harry Knyt will be based out of the London offices and will report directly to Ralph W Peer, managing director, Peermusic UK.

Peermusic has more than a million titles owned or administered, 39 offices in 32 countries and 200-plus employees worldwide.

Ralph W Peer said: “This appointment marks a win for our songwriters. Harry has a proven history of creating career-defining moments for music creators and meaningful, strong relationships within the industry. He is an exceptional A&R executive with incredible taste, focus, and the ability to take our creative strategy in exciting directions.

“The opportunity to bring Harry on board to continue our legacy of artist/writer development is a perfect fit for our creative culture at Peermusic UK. We are excited about his future here as we continue to achieve ongoing artistic and commercial success for our roster.”

Harry Knyt said: “It is an incredible honour to join this company and to work alongside this well-respected team of global music publishers. For nearly 100 years, Peermusic has been a consummate champion for the artist, songwriters and music producers they work with. The aim is to further grow the roster of talented songwriters and producers with the dedicated A&R team that knows the level of care, attention and passion it takes to service the creatives we represent and create defining, impactful records.”

Harry Knyt has spent more than a decade in the music industry with prior roles at Insanity Group, Milk & Honey, Sony Music/RCA and NQ/Sony Music Publishing.

Over his career, he has managed Grammy-winning songwriters and producers who have worked across artists such as Ed Sheeran, Central Cee, J Hus, Skepta, Anne Marie, Dave, Tom Grennan and Burna Boy, amongst many others.

At RCA Records, Knyt signed and served as A&R for Jade’s solo project and also signed and served as A&R for Will Manning (co-writer of the Bl3ss and Camrin Watsin hit Kisses).

While at NQ/Sony, Harry Knyt signed producer TylianMTB (Bryson Tiller), Pozer and worked across the producer/writer management roster at NQ, including Whyjay & Litek.

Peermusic UK has also announced the promotion of Dylan Myerscough to senior A&R Manager, Peermusic UK.

Myerscough first joined Peermusic’s UK A&R team in 2019 and was previously A&R Manager, Peermusic UK.

PHOTO: Paul Evagora