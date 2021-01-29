Peermusic recruits Matt Phipps-Taylor from PPL

Matt Phipps-Taylor has joined Peermusic as chief information officer.

Previously PPL's chief data officer, he will report to CEO Mary Megan Peer and chief financial officer Bill Gorjance at the music publisher and neighbouring rights administrator's London office.

“Peermusic’s industry-leading technology is one of the reasons why our clients choose us, and the wealth of experience and expertise that Matt brings to Peermusic will help ensure that we remain at the forefront of music publishing and neighbouring rights technology," said Peer. "His experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop neighbouring rights administration technology.”

Phipps-Taylor will be responsible for "strategic technology and data initiatives to further strengthen the company’s operations" in his new role.

“Peermusic is well-known for its commitment to delivering the highest levels of client service, and has a management team that truly recognises the importance of technology and data in achieving that," he said. "So, I am both proud and delighted to be taking up this role, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the company and its clients."

Gorjance welcomed the new recruit, hailing his technical experience.

“At a time when Peermusic is more committed to investing in technology than ever, it’s great to add an accomplished tech leader like Matt to our team," he said. "His ability to build and lead successful tech teams as well as leverage data and analytics to deliver value to clients will be a key part of peermusic’s ongoing success.”

Peermusic recently expanding its neighbouring rights activity by acquiring Premier Muzik, All Right Music and Global Master Rights.