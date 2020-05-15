PeerMusic signs London-based songwriter/producer Hoost to exclusive global music publishing deal

PeerMusic has today (May 15) announced it has signed London-based producer Hoost – real name Justin Tailor – to an exclusive global publishing deal. The news was revealed by Nigel Elderton, president, Europe & managing director, PeerMusic UK and Mike Sault, head of A&R.

Hoost co-wrote on The Manor's Don’t Go (Virgin Records), and has written and produced extensively with Atlantic Records' Dan Caplen, including co-writing and performing on Rudimental’s No. 1 hit These Days

Speaking about the deal, Sault said: “Justin is an exceptional talent, and I’m thrilled he’s decided to join the peermusic UK family. Our ambitions match his, and we’re extremely excited to have this opportunity to support such a brilliant writer and producer.”

Hoost added: “I am so happy to be working with Nigel, Mike and the peermusic team. They are a brilliant team of music publishers and sync executives and I’m very excited to see what we can create together.”

Last month, Peermusic UK signed producer Joseph Addison, better known as Killbeatz, to a global deal.

