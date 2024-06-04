Peermusic signs publishing and sync representation deal with Jessica Vaughn

Peermusic has signed songwriter, recording artist and music executive Jessica Vaughn to an exclusive global publishing agreement.

Through the deal, Peermusic will administer select catalogue and future works. The deal also encompasses a sync representation deal for Vaughn’s masters and for writers represented by her own company, Head Bitch Music.

Kathy Spanberger, president & COO, said: “Not only has Jessie had significant commercial success as an artist, but her diverse list of credits and accolades in the film, TV and advertising realm truly make her an obvious choice to bring to the Peermusic roster. We are honoured to be entrusted as the administrator of her amazing catalogue and to also partner with Jessie and her company through a sync representation deal. Our global Peermusic team looks forward to creating even more new opportunities for her in the sync world.”

Alison Dannenberg-Frost, VP film & TV creative, said: “Jessie and I have grown in the business together for over a decade and in that time she has become an undeniable force in our industry, known for her in-depth understanding and unique artistic approach in crafting music with sync in mind. We are thrilled she has chosen Peermusic as her new home, and cannot wait to explore new ways to utilise her talents through our local relationships and international reach.”

Jessica Vaughn said: “I have been in the music industry for over 20 years now, and I’ve never been more excited and confident that I have picked the right team. While Peermusic is the largest global independent publisher in the world, their ability to be present with their creatives is their super power. Alison and Kathy are some of the most capable, hard working, smart women I know – I can’t wait to see what we are able to accomplish together.”

Vaughn has had notable sync placements on TV shows, including the viral use of her song The End by her artist moniker JPolnd in the first season of Bridgerton, and commercials for Motorola, Microsoft, Virgin Voyages and Paypal.

Head Bitch Music (HBM) offers a full range of services to independent artists, mainly women and LGBTQIA+ creatives. It was founded in 2019 by Jessica Vaughn and her partner Ryan Vaughn.

HBM maintains a catalogue of more than 3,000 titles under their label imprint HBM Records. They have landed notable sync placements in shows like Lucifer, Bridgerton, Love Island and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and on networks including Freeform, CBS, Amazon Prime, CMT, Netflix, NBC, HBO Max, Lifetime, ABC, Hulu, and more.

PHOTO: (L-R) Jessica Vaughn, Alison Dannenberg-Frost, VP, Creative Film/TV, Peermusic