Peermusic UK names Ralph W Peer as MD

Ralph W Peer has been named managing director, Peermusic UK.

He is expanding his role within the independent music publishing firm to oversee creative and administrative operations for the company in the UK region.

Ralph W Peer will be based in the London offices. He will also continue directing Peermusic initiatives in Australasia and African and Middle East operations.

His full title is managing director, UK, Australasia and vice president of Peermusic’s African and Middle East operations. Peermusic UK staff will report directly to Peer, with Nigel Elderton continuing to oversee the company’s creative and administrative operations throughout Europe.

Peermusic was founded by Ralph S Peer (Ralph W Peer’s grandfather) in 1927. Mary Megan Peer serves as the company’s CEO. Peermusic is privately owned and has been led by the Peer family since its inception 97 years ago.

Nigel Elderton said: “We remain steadfastly focused on providing our Peermusic roster of artists, songwriters, and producers with the very best in executive talent, A&R prowess, sync and administrative expertise. With this move, we know our UK office remains in very capable hands as we continue to expand Peermusic as the preeminent independent music publishing company throughout Europe. I have every confidence that Ralph will provide our Peermusic songwriters and business partners with the best level of attention and care, and our entire Peermusic team joins me in wishing Ralph continued success.”

Ralph W Peer said: “Nigel is a true music man, who knows every facet of the music publishing business – I’m honoured for the opportunity to continue contributing to Peermusic's future and lead our UK operations, whilst working alongside some of the best music publishing executives in the business. The team at Peermusic UK has a proven track record of implementing creative strategies that move our songwriters towards career-defining moments with the utmost levels of attention and nurturing. As an independent publisher with 39 offices in 32 countries, Peermusic is uniquely positioned to offer our UK roster the global footprint needed to build their international opportunities backed by the administrative strengths to ensure they receive optimal royalties.”

Ralph W Peer joined Peermusic full-time in August 2019 as VP for Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. He also worked in business affairs in the London office in January 2020.

In 2022, Peer was appointed managing director of the company’s South Africa office and later that year expanded his role to oversee creative and administrative operations for the company in the Australasia region. During this time, Peer worked across Australia, Fiji, New Guinea & New Zealand signing, developing and implementing creative strategy for its music publishing roster.

He established Peermusic Australia’s premiere international songwriting camp to inspire cross-cultural collaborations, working with the company’s US creative team.

In February, Peermusic UK signed Nothing But Thieves to an exclusive global publishing deal for the band’s fifth studio album.

Peermusic UK also announced a creative joint venture with Marshall earlier this month. Through the deal, Peermusic and Marshall will work to sign and develop artists/songwriters with the Marshall Records label via a creative joint venture. Marshall Records Publishing also signed a global administration deal with Peermusic.

PHOTO: Joe Carter