Peermusic UK signs Nigerian artist and songwriter Larry Gaaga

Peermusic UK has signed Nigerian artist, songwriter and producer Larry Gaaga to an exclusive global music publishing deal.

The company will administer Gaaga’s entire back catalogue and future works, as well as provide A&R services in support of his new music. The transaction was managed and negotiated for Gaaga by Kimani Moore Entertainment.

Gaaga’s deal with Peermusic includes songs such as Low feat. Wizkid; Doe feat. Davido; Baba Nia feat. Burna Boy, 2Baba, & D’Banj; Wonderful feat. Wande Coal & Sarkodie; and Tene feat. Flavour, as well as all of the songs from the Living In Bondage OST. In addition to his work as a writer and performer, Gaaga is also a manager and businessman whose experience includes work as a brand ambassador for D’usse and as an executive in the energy industry.

The deal was announced by Nigel Elderton, president, Europe & MD, Peermusic UK, Ralph W Peer and Mike Sault, head of A&R, Peermusic UK.

Peermusic’s agreement with Gaaga marks one of the first major deals Ralph W Peer (grandson of Peermusic founder Ralph S Peer and son of Ralph Peer II) has struck since recently joining as VP, Sub-Saharan Africa & MENA/UK business affairs.

“Larry has already accomplished an impressive amount in very little time since he began focusing on his career as a writer and performer, and we’re very excited about what’s next for him. Both Nigeria and the larger African market are priorities for us so this was an important deal to get done,” said Ralph W Peer.

I believe Peermusic has the right team in place to support my vision and help me reach new audiences Larry Gaaga

“After getting to know Nigel, Ralph, Mike, I believe Peermusic has the right team in place to support my vision and help me reach new audiences. I look forward to continuing to work on new music and sharing it with the world soon,” said Larry Gaaga.

“Peermusic is an ideal partner for us - creatively they can create a lot of opportunities, and on the technology side they are one of the best in the world,” said Kimani Moore of Kimani Moore Entertainment. “This deal puts Larry in a great position for continued success in the next phase of his career.”

In addition to their latest deal with Gaaga, other recent signings by Peermusic UK include Joseph Addison, Julian Emery, Hoost, Ostereo Publishing, Davide Rossi and a joint venture with Bob Harris’ music platform Under The Apple Tree (UTAT) to establish the UTAT publishing division.

The company has also signed a global publishing deal with Maxim (of the Prodigy), a global publishing deal with Americana rock duo Foreign Affairs, and the acquisition of Accorder Music Publishing.

