Peermusic UK signs The Reytons in JV with Max Music Publishing

The Reytons have been signed to a global music publishing deal with Peermusic UK via a joint venture with Max Music Publishing.

The band, comprised of members Jonny Yerrell, Lee Holland, Joe O’Brien and Jamie Todd, hit No.1 in the UK on Friday (January 27) with their third LP, What’s Rock And Roll?

Nigel Elderton, president, Europe & managing director at Peermusic UK said: “I am delighted to see a great independent band on an indie label and published by an independent publisher reach the top of the UK album charts! Congratulations to the entire team who have worked so hard to make this possible, including our partners at Max Music.”

“Over the moon for The Reytons, and our amazing partners at Max Music Publishing on the band’s first UK number one album,” added Peermusic’s head of A&R Mike Sault. “An incredible feat by anyone’s standards, well deserved, and we’re excited for the year ahead in amplifying their full potential around the world. This is just the start.”

Max Odell, CEO of Max Music Publishing, also highlighted the band’s recent success.

“Max Music Publishing always try to identify and work with the most exciting and ambitious artists in the UK music scene, and The Reytons ticked both these boxes and then some!" said Odell. "What's Rock And Roll is the best indie rock album of not only 2023 but this decade to date and it is a privilege and honour to be supporting the hardest working band in Britain achieve their goals and score a No.1 album!”

The Reytons will be going on a mini-tour of Australia before returning to the UK this summer for their performance at Neighbourhood Weekender in Warrington (May 28). To promote their new LP, the band started their Golden Ticket campaign, where five of their pre-ordered albums offer a lifelong free ticket to every show.