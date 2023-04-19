Peermusic UK signs Tom Ford to global publishing deal

Peermusic UK has signed Tom Ford to an exclusive, global music publishing deal.

Tom Ford has previously written, performed and worked with Idris Elba, Col3trane, Sam Barsh (Kayne West, Kendrick Lemar, ASAP Rocky), Chris Dave, Keynon Harrold, Johannes Klahr (Drake), Wayne Hector, Santigold, Nate Fox, Maths Time Joy, Poppy Ajudha and Reuben James.

A talented multi-instrumentalist, Tom Ford is also a familiar figure in session work around the UK and US.

Having worked as a songwriter and producer for most of his career, Tom Ford recently embarked on a solo career. As a recording artist, Tom Ford released his The Return Of The Tennis Champions EP in 2022, followed by the single Heartbeat in February.

“I am delighted to welcome Tom to the Peermusic UK roster,” said Nigel Elderton, president, Europe & MD, Peermusic UK. “He is an incredibly talented writer and musician and I look forward to working with him and watching his career flourish.”

“Tom is the real deal,” said Mike Sault, head of A&R. “I am over the moon that he decided to sign to Peermusic UK. He’s already, in my opinion, a true innovator and visionary, and we’re looking forward to helping him amplify his talent and potential in the UK and around the world.”

“Getting the opportunity to sign with Peermusic was perfect for me,” said Tom Ford. “I love the fact that I get to work with an independent, family-run music publisher that has such a large global footprint and that still retains the values that they started with almost a century ago. I’m really excited to see what the future brings working alongside them."

PHOTO: (L-R) Tom Graham (Tom Ford Management); Mike Sault, head of A&R, Peermusic UK; Tom Ford; Nigel Elderton, president, Europe & managing director, Peermusic UK; and Dylan Myersough-Harris, A&R manager, Peermusic UK