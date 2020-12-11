Perfect Havoc signs former Xenomania hitmaker Tim Powell to publishing arm

Independent dance label Perfect Havoc has enjoyed chart success with Joel Corry and PS1 this year.

In the latest issue of Music Week, we speak to label co-founders Adam Griffin and Robert Davies about their plans as they approach the fifth anniversary.

Alongside the label, Perfect Havoc has its publishing arm, Organised Chaos, which is administered by Universal Music Publishing Group UK. Songwriters on the roster include PS1 and Tobtok, along with a catalogue of dance tracks.

The latest signing is Tim Powell, a former member of the Xenomania production house with songwriting credits on hits by Girls Aloud, Kylie Minogue and Paloma Faith.

Powell’s recent co-writes include Undo My Heart (Ultra) by Karen Harding & Digital Farm Animals and Eli Brown’s Killer (Polydor). Annie Mac made Brown’s single her Hottest Record on her Radio 1 Dance Party show.

We’re looking to grow the publishing side of the business Adam Griffin

“We’re in regular contact with [MD] Mike McCormack and we’ve just renegotiated a three-year deal,” said Adam Griffin. “We’re working with Universal and Tim, which is a great development.”

As well as administering the catalogue, UMPG will partner with Perfect Havoc on publishing signings.

“We’re looking to grow the publishing side of the business, and we’re going to be pushing our catalogue for sync,” said Griffin.

