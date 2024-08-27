Performing rights organisation AllTrack approved by CISAC

Performing rights organisation (PRO) AllTrack has been accepted as a rights management entity by CISAC (the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers) and integrated with CISAC’s exclusive data exchange tools.

Following an extensive application and review process by CISAC, AllTrack has joined ASCAP, BMI and SESAC as fellow US PROs affiliated with the organisation. Its recent integration with CISAC’s Common Information System tools means collection societies around the world can seamlessly connect directly with AllTrack.

“AllTrack attributes much of its significant growth since being founded in 2017 to its ongoing commitment to fairness, good governance, and transparency,” said a statement. “Its affiliation with CISAC only further underscores these core values.”

With over 227 member societies in more than 116 countries, and representing more than five million creators across all artistic fields, CISAC works to protect the rights of creators, safeguards the key values of collective management, and strengthens and develops the international network of collecting rights societies through the exchange of data between countries.

“AllTrack is proud to be accepted as a rights management entity by CISAC, an organisation that has set the gold standard for collection societies representing creators across the globe,” says AllTrack founder and CEO Hayden Bower (pictured), who was formerly a SESAC board member. “At AllTrack, we believe we have a pivotal role to play in ensuring that independent music creators and publishers are compensated fairly when their music is used and are committed to working with our fellow CISAC-affiliated colleagues to continue to advance this mission.”

AllTrack was established specifically to serve the independent music sector. It is headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Nashville and New York.