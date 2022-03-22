Peter Rosenthal named EVP, global head of legal and business affairs at Warner Chappell Music

Peter Rosenthal has been appointed to the newly created role of executive vice president (EVP), global head of legal and business affairs at Warner Chappell Music.

Reporting to WCM co-chairs Guy Moot, CEO and Carianne Marshall, COO, he will set the strategic vision for the global legal department and help drive financial and business operations for the company.

Rosenthal joins Warner Chappell from Downtown Music Holdings, where he was general counsel, overseeing the global legal and business affairs for the company. Prior to joining Downtown in 2018, he was a partner at Ritholz Levy Fields LLP, a law firm specialising in entertainment, media and technology.

He said: “I’m very excited to be joining Warner Chappell at such a pivotal time in its evolution and for our industry at large. The team is incredible and the work they are doing to advocate for our songwriters and help them navigate complex new technologies and trends is inspiring. We have a real opportunity to amplify these efforts even more and tap into connections both within our own WMG network and with outside organisations, and I’m grateful to Guy and Carianne for entrusting me with this newly envisioned role.”

Marshall and Moot added: “As we continue to prioritise our presence around the world and expand into emerging markets, we need a unified legal strategy. Peter’s guidance and growth mindset will be critical to helping us better serve and protect our songwriters across every genre, globally. We know he’s going to be a powerful partner to us and the team, and we’re so proud to welcome him to our Warner Chappell family.”