Petter Walther Walthinsen named head of A&R at Warner Chappell Music Nordics

Warner Chappell Music has announced that Petter Walther Walthinsen has been promoted to head of A&R for Warner Chappell Music Nordics.

He will report into the region’s managing director, Lars Karlsson.

Walthinsen will be responsible for the strategy, direction and culture of the A&R department across the Nordics, with all the A&R executives from the region reporting into him.

Walthinsen originally joined the company in 2018 as senior A&R manager of Warner Chappell Music Norway. Since then he has gone on to sign, develop and work with artists, writers and producers including Alexander Pavelich, Askjell Solstrand, Chris Holsten, Nova Blue, Payday and SKAAR.

Lars Karlsson said: “Petter is a brilliant A&R who can spot talent early and can help develop them into incredible songwriters. He’s enjoyed a lot of success since joining us in Norway, and with him now leading our A&R operations in the Nordics, I’m excited to see how his vision will benefit the whole region.”

Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO, Warner Chappell Music, added: “I’m delighted that Petter has agreed to step up into this position. He has high ambitions for the Nordic region and will bring an infectious energy to the role, as well as the best songwriting talent from across the territories. I’m looking forward to watching as he develops his team and roster, while building an exciting new culture.”

Petter Walther Walthinsen concluded: “I couldn’t be prouder to take on this wider role as Head of A&R for the Nordics. Our region has such a rich and diverse pool of amazing songwriters who can make a real impact on the global stage, and I hope in this new position I can help propel the next stars to international success. I’d like to thank Guy and Lars for giving me this opportunity.”