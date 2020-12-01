Phrased Differently and Budde Music sign Lei Jennings

Phrased Differently and Budde Music have kicked off their partnership by signing new songwriter writer Lei Jennings.

Music Week first revealed the joint venture beween Phrased Differently and Budde Music in September.

Jennings is a songwriter, vocal producer and topliner based between London and Manchester. Most recently, he has been working with producers and writers including Maegan Cottone, Jin Jin, Kamille, Fred Gibson, Vodka, Digital Farm Animals and Rymez.

Lei Jennings said: “I’m honoured and excited to be joining the Phrased Differently/Budde Music family, it feels great to know I have a fantastic, extended team of hardworking creatives behind me, who believe in my pen. I’m looking forward to working with new creatives and continuing to build my music catalogue.”

Managed by Jacqueline Pelham-Leigh (JPL), Jennings has been helping to create records for artists including Headie One (F U Pay Me), Ivorian Doll (Rumours, Body Bag), S1mba (Rover Remix), Ray Blk, Fleur East and Lost Girl.

Jacqueline Pelham-Leigh said: I’m extremely excited that Lei has signed his first publishing deal with Phrased Differently and Budde Music. I believe the detailed attention, assistance and passion he will receive from his new team will continue to elevate Lei on his rise as a sought-after topliner both domestically and internationally.”

Dan Edu, Phrased Differently head of A&R, said: “Really delighted Lei’s now part of the PD/Budde family. His ability to write music across multiple genres but still managing to add a cool and commercial edge to everything he creates was something that really struck an exciting chord with us. Looking forward to working on more great music and enjoying lots of global chart successes.”

