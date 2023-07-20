Phrased Differently targets first No.1 single with 0800 Heaven

Can Phrased Differently earn their first No.1 single this summer?

Over the years, the Shoreditch-based independent publisher’s songwriters have been involved with plenty of hits without quite reaching the summit. But there are high hopes for summer anthem 0800 Heaven (Atlantic), recorded by Nathan Dawe in collaboration with Joel Corry and Ella Henderson.

“We’ve been going for 15 years now, we’re based in the UK and we’ve never had a UK No.1 single, so we’re really hoping for this one,” said Hiten Bharadia, founder & MD of Phrased Differently.

The single reunites Nathan Dawe and Ella Henderson with Phrased Differently songwriter Maegan Cottone, following their collaboration on 21 Reasons, which peaked at No.9 last year and has sales to date of 650,418 (Official Charts Company).

“It’s one of the best songs I’ve heard from her,” said Bharadia of the new single, describing the single as “amazing”.

Cottone’s track record also includes current Top 40 hit React by Switch Disco & Ella Henderson (No.4 peak, 417,312 sales to date), Wish You Well by Sigala & Becky Hill (No.8, 1,186,092), This Is Real by Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson (No.9, 954,737), Up by Olly Murs feat. Demi Lovato (No.4, 1,256,270), and Little Mix tracks Salute (No.6, 709,054) and Move (No.3, 774,960).

0800 Heaven reached a new peak of No.9 last week. Since last month the dance track has moved 23-21-13-15-9, and it is pushing to go higher this week when its sales will pass 100,000, according to the Official Charts Company.

The single is Nathan Dawe’s first collaboration with fellow dance hitmaker Joel Corry, and Dawe’s third track with Ella Henderson. It is approaching 13 million streams on Spotify.

For Phrased Differently, it’s another big chart result following their Music Week Awards victory in the Independent Publisher category at the Music Week Awards in May.

“I have no idea [why we won],” Bharadia told Music Week. “All I know is that the A&R team led by the amazing Dan Edu really goes to town. They don't understand the meaning of the word no, they do everything to get it across the line.

“I think it's that kind of personal touch, really championing writers and getting involved with a relationship that is long term in 99% of the cases. That is one of the keys, we love our writers and want them to win.”

“You don't give up on them,” added Dan Edu, head of A&R. “They're your friends, your family, the people you pick up the phone for at 2am. [The award] is showing that we've all grown together, and we're all winning together. And our dreams are bigger than what we've achieved so far.”

Phrased Differently’s roster of songwriters includes Nathan Duvall of Disciples (Calvin Harris, Little Mix), Freedo (Zara Larsson, Chainsmokers, Mimi Webb), Sky Adams (Doja Cat, Kylie Minogue, Sigma), Justin Jesso (Kygo, Ricky Martin), Ivorian Doll (collaborations with S1mba and Headie One) and Raphaella (Rudimental, Gorgon City, Martin Solveig).

The publisher is also working with K-pop specialist Arcades, co-writers for BTS, Enhypen and Shinee. Take Two by BTS has recently passed 100 million streams on Spotify.

As well as international streaming and radio hits, Phrased Differently has successfully built its global sync business. Boss Bitch is one track that’s secured many high-profile placements, including superhero movie Birds Of Prey, the trailer for upcoming movie Strays and MTV’s Geordie Shore.

In 2020, Music Week revealed that the UK company had formed a joint venture with Budde Music.

“The JV with Budde Music, with their 75 years of experience, has been significant on so many levels – operational, financial, creative and educational,” said Bharadia. “It has allowed Phrased Differently to grow significantly in a short period of time and be more competitive when signing established writers.

“The pedigree that Budde Music has in independent publishing is second to none and we are now able to boast of having a similar level of access in major territories like Germany, France and the US that would traditionally be reserved for major publishers.”

Reflecting on the growth of Phrased Differently with a roster of writers the company developed, Bharadia said: “Having one Miley Cyrus cut could be a fluke. But when you have Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Doja Cat again, Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris, and you're starting from zero track record, I think it's a testament to the A&R team and the culture behind the company.”