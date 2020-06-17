Pop Smoke estate signs worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music has announced it has entered into a global co-publishing agreement with the estate of Pop Smoke.

The late New York rapper – real name Bashar Jackson – was murdered in Los Angeles in February 2020.

Pop Smoke’s 2019 single Welcome To The Party earned an RIAA gold certification, while 2020’s Dior was platinum-certified and received two billion streams worldwide. His Meet The Woo 2 mixtape debuted at No.7 on the US Top 200. In 2020, four of the rapper’s songs have charted in the US Top 100.

The new deal covers all work written by the late rapper. It includes his debut album, which is set to be posthumously released this summer by Victor Victor Worldwide. An official press release confirmed that the record was “largely completed” prior to his death.

Speaking about the deal, Ryan Press, Warner Chappell Music president of A&R, US, said: “Pop meant so much to so many people across the world. At a young age, he became the prominent emerging voice on the New York rap scene, helping to bring it back to the forefront. Pop was deeply connected to the culture and well on his way to becoming one of the best artists of his generation. I had the honor of meeting him, and I’m personally committed to doing everything I can to support the Jackson family and Steven Victor in keeping Pop’s legacy alive. Warner Chappell is very proud to help continue to share Pop’s music with the world.”

In a statement, the Estate of Pop Smoke added: “We are very pleased and proud to entrust the protection and enhancement of Pop Smoke's music to Ryan Press and the rest of the Warner Chappell team. Our new alliance with the company and its vast global resources will significantly support the family’s efforts to preserve Pop Smoke's legacy and musical impact among his fans and the world.”

In April, Warner Chappell Music entered into an exclusive, worldwide co-publishing agreement with rising hip-hop producer Dat Boi Squeeze.

You can read our recent interview with Paul Smith, Warner Chappell VP A&R and international songwriters talking about co-writing collaborations, creativity and the growing demand for upbeat dance tunes during the coronavirus pandemic here.

Photo Credit: Tracy Awino, Bleacher Report