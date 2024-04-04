Pophouse acquires Kiss catalogue and plans avatar show to launch in 2027

Pophouse has agreed an acquisition deal with the band Kiss.

It’s the latest catalogue agreement for the Swedish entertainment and music investment firm, which is also the founding investor in the ABBA Voyage show in London.

The partnership with Kiss marks Pophouse’s second investment outside of Sweden, following the acquisition of Cyndi Lauper’s music catalogue. It has previously made investments in catalogues of artists including Avicii and Swedish House Mafia.

Kiss have sold more than 100 million records in a 50-year career.

Pophouse has acquired Kiss’ artist share of the master recordings and publishing rights, subject to financial conditions and regulatory approvals. The Kiss brand name and IP are included in the deal. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed but it is reportedly valued at $300 million.

“Working closely with Kiss, Pophouse will follow its unique, value-add approach of drawing upon its world-class, in-house creative and storytelling expertise to unlock new audiences and revenue streams,” said a statement. “Pophouse will use its proven, industry-defining playbook to create new content and experiences to enrich the Kiss catalogue for fans, old and new, actively seeking to enrich and add value to the brands and artists it partners with. Inclusivity and community have always been vital to the Kiss experience, and Pophouse is committed to nurture the close relationship between Kiss and its devoted fans moving forward.”

“Kiss is one of the most recognised and iconic bands in the history of music,” said Johan Lagerlöf, head of investment at Pophouse. “They redefined the concept of rock shows and have always taken their artistry to new unchartered territories. The band has consistently been able to appeal to new generations of fans and our mission is to fulfil the band’s vision to become immortal, and to let new generations discover and be part of the Kiss journey and carry it forward. With the help of the fans’ energy, the band, our expertise, and creativity – we will make that vision happen.”

“Kiss has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has, throughout their 50-year career, continued to push the boundaries in popular culture,” said Per Sundin, CEO at Pophouse Entertainment. “The band’s enigmatic personas, unparalleled band attributes, and iconic imagery have made them a cultural force and a legendary act with multigenerational appeal. We will safeguard and enrich this legacy through future global endeavours, by breathing new life into their characters and personas while also leveraging and elevating the visual world of Kiss.”

As part of the partnership, Pophouse will create digital versions of Kiss that will “allow the band and their unique personas to live forever”, according to the announcement.

The project was previewed at the final Kiss show in Madison Square Garden, New York in December 2023. Kiss avatars closed the night with a rendition of God Gave Rock And Roll To You.

The avatar show is planned to launch in 2027.

“We have always been breaking new ground in popular culture, and this partnership will ensure that we continue to do so for years to come,” said Gene Simmons. “Because what Pophouse is doing, is breaking rules. We already have several plans in development, where the avatar show is one, a biopic another and a Kiss-themed experience a third. The future could not be more exciting!”

”Our journey with Pophouse is fueled by the desire to eternally resonate across diverse facets of global culture,” said Paul Stanley, lead vocalist and co- founder of Kiss. “As we embark on this venture, we aim to weave our legacy into the tapestry of different worlds, ensuring that the Kiss experience continues to captivate both our devoted fans and those yet to discover the thrill. This partnership is not just a chapter; it’s an eternal symphony of rock ‘n’ roll immortality.”

PHOTO: Kiss