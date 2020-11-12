PPL PRS confirms licensing payment holiday for businesses during lockdown

The PPL PRS Ltd joint venture opted not to charge businesses for the use of music on their premises during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year.

It was a move that PPL’s CEO Peter Leathem described as the right thing to do, despite the impact on revenues.

As revealed in the latest issue of Music Week, PPL PRS has decided to implement a payment holiday for customers again during the latest lockdown across England, while many businesses are unable to open until at least December 2. It’s a further blow to rights-holders who are set for a significant drop in income as a result of the pandemic.

“The financial impact of further lockdowns on businesses nationwide cannot be underestimated and we fully sympathise with those affected,” said Andrea Martin, PRS For Music’s CEO. “We are committed, in partnership with PPL and PPL PRS Ltd, to not charge businesses for music usage throughout the enforced closures brought on by Covid-19.

“As and when these businesses can safely reopen, we hope that music will help to engage customers and bring a sense of community back to the High Street and workplaces. We are doing everything in our power to maximise future distributions for all of our members, who have also been severely affected by the pandemic, including the licensing of music in these spaces when appropriate.”

Peter Leathem said: “We fully appreciate the continuing pressures affecting many businesses and individuals, including those in the music industry, across the UK as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Working together with our colleagues at PRS for Music and PPL PRS Ltd, we have committed to not charging customers for their music usage during the period they are closed due to Covid-19 and changing our payment policies to introduce further flexibility for customers, including deferred payments, during this difficult period.”

Leathem stressed that PPL PRS will continue to charge customers who are able to remain open and wish to play music in their premises.

“The revenue generated from TheMusicLicence is a vital source of income for performers and record companies and we will continue to work together to ensure our members are paid for the use of their recorded music in public,” he said.

