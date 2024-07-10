PPL PRS promotes Greg Aiello as Andrea Gray steps down as MD

PPL PRS has appointed Greg Aiello as managing director.

He takes over the role from Andrea Gray, who has decided to step down after almost five years leading the company.

Gray was instrumental in establishing the public performance rights venture and steering it through the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns. She then grew the PPL PRS business, and leaves having delivered the highest ever returns for UK public performance in 2023, according to the company.

Aiello is currently commercial director at PPL PRS, leading the licensing arm of the growing business, a role he has held since joining the company in 2019. As a member of the executive leadership team, he has also acted as Gray’s deputy for some time.

He previously held roles at customer experience company Sitel, where he oversaw operations support for clients across the UK and Ireland, as well as positions at EE and Teleperformance.

PPL PRS was founded in 2018, when the UK’s two music collective management organisations set up a joint venture in Leicester to combine their respective public performance licensing activities, enabling businesses to license music use from one entity rather than two. PPL PRS launched TheMusicLicence to cover playing or performing music in public places such as shops, bars, restaurants, offices, gyms and hairdressers, and now licenses over 400,000 venues across the UK.

Greg Aiello, incoming MD, PPL PRS, said: “Thank you to Andrea for being a great mentor to me since joining PPL PRS. We’re just six years young with significant opportunities for further growth, which is an exciting time to be taking on the MD role. I’m looking forward to working with my team and the leadership at PPL and PRS for Music to continue growing our public performance revenues on behalf of their respective members, and constantly improving the customer experience for our licensees. I would like to wish Andrea all the best for the future and look forward to the next exciting chapter in the development of PPL PRS."

Andrea Gray, MD, PPL PRS, said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at PPL PRS and building such a fantastic team in Leicester. I’m grateful for the support of my own management team and our partners at PPL and PRS for Music in growing the business. I’m delighted to be passing the baton over to Greg who provides consistency and stability for the wider team, and I’m looking forward to working with him in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for our colleagues and customers.”

Peter Leathem OBE, CEO, PPL and Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS For Music, said: “Thank you to Andrea for her leadership in building the joint venture into the successful business it is today. Despite the wider economic challenges faced during her tenure, she has continued to deliver for customers and our respective members. We welcome Greg to his new role; a leader with a proven track record within the sector and a strong successor, given his commercial acumen, industry expertise and focus on customer experience.”