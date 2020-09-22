Primary Wave acquires catalogue of songwriter Allee Willis

Primary Wave Music Publishing has acquired a majority stake the catalogue of Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee Allee Willis.

The deal includes some of Willis' biggest hits such as September and Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind & Fire, Neutron Dance by The Pointer Sisters, What Have I Done to Deserve This? by the Pet Shop Boys and Dusty Springfield, and the Friends' theme song I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts. Also included in the acquisition is Allee's interest in the songs that she wrote for the Broadway production, The Color Purple.

Primary Wave will also serve as the exclusive partner of Willis' name, likeness, and life story rights, as well as of her personal art and collection of antiques, artwork, and memorabilia. The publisher has already confirmed it will partner with her estate on a documentary about Willis' life.

Allee was not just a songwriter Tina Fasbender, Fasbender Financial

Of the deal, Tina Fasbender, Willis' business manager and founder of Fasbender Financial, said: "In looking for a home that would understand, respect and creatively grow the visibility of Allee's astounding, multidisciplinary body of work, there was really only one choice. Allee was not just a songwriter, and as Trustees, we needed a team that had the vision, passion and resources to take in her lifelong creative explosion and think outside the box... because that's where she lived and created.

"Primary Wave is not just a publisher. They are a company of music fans, who have well-honed, wide-ranging skill sets. They grow what they love! The many puzzle pieces of Allee's creative hurricane are perfectly suited for how Primary Wave markets and promotes art. This was a match made in heaven, for all involved!"

"The hits Allee Willis penned for the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, The Pointer Sisters, Pet Shop Boys and more have stood the test of time," said Lawrence Mestel, CEO and founder of Primary Wave Music Publishing. "Her catalogue is iconic, her songs are ageless. I am so thrilled to welcome her to the family and to be working with her trustees on some very exciting projects incorporating both her songs and her incredible life story."

A two-time Grammy winner, Willis died last year aged 72.