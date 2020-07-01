Primary Wave acquires Godsmack catalogue

Primary Wave has acquired the music publishing catalogue and master royalty stream of the rock band Godsmack.

The deal includes the publishing and master income stream for their compositions and masters across their entire career to date. Titles include their debut album Godsmack, When Legends Rise, Awake, and 1000hp, as well as their US No.1 albums The Oracle, IV, and Faceless, which features the Grammy-nominated single I Stand Alone.

Lead singer and songwriter Sully Erna, who formed Godsmack in 1995, wrote the single, which made No.1 on the Mainstream Rock Chart.

"I can honestly say on behalf of myself and my boys in Godsmack, we couldn't be happier at this stage in our career to have such an elite publishing company onboard team Godsmack," said Erna.

"This goes much deeper for me than just money, these guys really care about the music and doing the right thing to keep it alive and bring the most visibility to the brand. Being the main songwriter for the band, these songs, are my life's work, and I would never put that in anyone's hands unless I was 100% sure they were the right fit for us. And I believe Primary Wave is exactly where this music should be."

"We are thrilled to welcome Sully and Godsmack into the Primary Wave family," said Larry Mestel, founder & CEO of Primary Wave Music Publishing.

"Our team have been huge fans of the band since they formed in the 90s. Their catalogue contains some of the greatest hard rock songs of all time."

Formed in Massachusetts in 1995, Godsmack is composed of front man and songwriter Sully Erna, guitarist Tony Rombola, bassist Robbie Merrill, and drummer Shannon Larkin.