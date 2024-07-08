Primary Wave acquires Keith Forsey's writer and producer shares of song catalogue

Primary Wave Music has acquired songwriter and musician Keith Forsey’s writer and producer shares.

Terms of the deal include Forsey’s writing and production on hits including What A Feeling, Don’t You (Forget About Me), Hot Stuff, White Wedding, Rebel Yell, and more.

Also included are songs he wrote for a number of films including Flashdance, The Breakfast Club, Ghostbusters, The NeverEnding Story, Beverly Hills Cop and others.

Flashdance…What a Feeling was co-written by Forsey in 1983 for the film Flashdance. Sung and co-written by Irene Cara, the track spent six weeks at No.1 on the US Hot 100. It went on to sell more than a million copies and won both an Academy Award (pictured) and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song. In 2023 the song was chosen by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.

Co-written by Forsey and Steve Schiff, Don’t You (Forget About Me) was inspired by and featured in the 1985 cult classic film, The Breakfast Club. Upon release, the song hit No.1 and ultimately became an anthem of the 80s. Recorded by Simple Minds, the single became the band’s biggest hit.

Forsey also had another number one with Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff. Released in 1975, the song won Summer a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and was later included on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

In the 1980s, he started working with Billy Idol and went on to produce Idol’s next few albums, which included such hits as White Wedding, Rebel Yell and Eyes Without a Face.

“It gives me a good feeling to work with a company like Primary Wave, where I know they will respect and take care of the music that I had the good fortune to be able to create with many talented people throughout my career,” said Keith Forsey.

Primary Wave’s Robin Godfrey Cass added: “Keith Forsey’s career as a songwriter, producer, and musician is nothing less than iconic. We are honoured and thrilled to be a part of this amazing body of work.”

