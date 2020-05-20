Primary Wave acquires majority stake in Ray Charles' pre-1964 catalogue

Primary Wave Music Publishing has acquired a majority stake in the pre-1964 catalogue of Ray Charles.

The publisher has finalised an agreement with the heirs of the singer, songwriter, composer and pianist.

Terms of the multi-million deal include a majority of the publishing and writer's share, as well as all administration rights, for some of the soul legend's biggest hits, such as What I'd Say, Ain't That Love and I Got A Woman, which was sampled by Kanye West in Gold Digger featuring Jamie Foxx.

The agreement also includes access to Primary Wave's publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, licensing and sync opportunities, publicity, branding, and film & TV production.

"Ray Charles was a unique artist genius and Primary Wave is the perfect, creatively proactive company to look after his music and legacy," said Marc Toberoff of Toberoff & Associates, PC who represents Charles' heirs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ray Charles into the Primary Wave family and are excited to work with his heirs to help shape the future of his legacy," said Bill Cisneros, president of Primary Wave IP Investment Management.