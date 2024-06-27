Primary Wave acquires publishing and recordings for Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt

Primary Wave Music has partnered with guitarist, singer, songwriter and record producer Nuno Bettencourt.

The independent publisher is acquiring the musician’s publishing and recordings, as well as administration rights. Included in the deal are all songs for the band Extreme (with the exception of the band’s 2023 album), as well as Bettencourt’s solo recordings.

Terms of the partnership will also give Bettencourt access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, licensing, sync opportunities, and film & TV production.

Bettencourt’s song catalogue includes Hole Hearted, Get The Funk Out, Decadence Dance, Rest In Peace, and the classic More Than Words. He has worked with artists including Rihanna, Steve Perry, Janet Jackson and Steven Tyler.

He is one of the greatest guitar players and songwriters in the history of rock music Adam Lowenberg

More Than Words reached No.1 on the US Hot 100 and peaked at the summit in four other countries.

Nuno Bettencourt said: “After getting to know the team at Primary Wave and seeing their passion, work ethic and creative ideas in action, I am happy now to have a bigger partnership with them. I look forward to continuing building my song catalogue into new realms of activity.”

Adam Lowenberg, Primary Wave’s chief marketing officer, added: “I am beyond thrilled to have Nuno join the Primary Wave family. He is one of the greatest guitar players and songwriters in the history of rock music and one of my personal favourite musicians of all time. We can’t wait to dive into this catalogue and remind fans, new and old, of its greatness.”

PHOTO: Frankie Pepper

