Primary Wave acquires songwriting catalogue of Cranberries' Noel Hogan

Primary Wave has acquired a majority stake in the music publishing catalogue of Noel Hogan, co-songwriter and lead guitarist for The Cranberries, Music Week can reveal.

The deal includes some of the group’s biggest hits, such as Linger, Salvation, Dreams and Ode to My Family, as well as a number of songs on the band’s final album In The End.

In The End is nominated for Best Rock Album at this year’s Grammy Awards. Released by BMG, the LP made the UK Top 10.

“I’m delighted to join the Primary Wave family of writers,” said Hogan (pictured, far left). “It’s a great honour to be in such legendary company. I look forward to many great years together.”

“We are ecstatic to enter into a deal with Noel Hogan,” says Justin Shukat, president of publishing for Primary Wave. “Our team and I have been big fans of The Cranberries since their inception. The songs that Noel Hogan co-wrote with the legendary vocalist/songwriter Dolores O’Riordan time-stamped a moment in music history and the songs to this day continue to gain new fans with every listen.”

The Irish musician, record producer, songwriter, and guitarist formed The Cranberries with his brother Mike and drummer Fergal Lawler in 1989. The band released eight albums and went on to sell in excess of 40 million records worldwide.

While on hiatus from The Cranberries, Hogan began to focus on his own music working with programmer Matt Vaughan. He formed a solo project, Mono Band, and worked with guest vocalists including Richard Walters, Kate Havenik and others.

He released his self-titled debut in May of 2005, and went to form Arkitekt with Walters. Hogan also began producing bands on the local music scene of Limerick before returning to The Cranberries.

The acquisition follows a run of big deals for Primary Wave including catalogues for Boston, Styx and the estate of Donny Hathaway.