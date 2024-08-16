Primary Wave acquires Springsteen manager Jon Landau's producer and neighbouring rights royalties

Primary Wave Music has acquired Jon Landau’s producer royalties and neighbouring rights royalties.

As a producer, Landau has worked with artists including Bruce Springsteen and Jackson Browne.

Terms of the deal will see the publishing giant acquire the music producer and manager’s rights across his 55-year career in music.

Landau’s work as a music critic led him to his long-time relationship with Springsteen. In 1974, while writing for the Boston alt-weekly The Real Paper, he reviewed a performance by Springsteen declaring: “I saw rock and roll’s future and its name is Bruce Springsteen.”

He began working with Springsteen the next year, co-producing Born To Run. His work on Born To Run solidified their relationship, and Landau would go on to manage Springsteen and co-produce many of his critically acclaimed albums over the years, including The River, Darkness on the Edge of Town, The Promise, Born in the USA, Live 1975-1985, Human Touch, Lucky Town and Tracks.

Landau also worked with Jackson Browne on his fourth studio album, The Pretender. The album reached the Top 5 on the US albums chart, was nominated for a Grammy and has been certified multi-platinum.

Jon Landau said: “I thank all at Primary Wave for recognising my contributions over the last 50 years and look forward to having an ongoing and productive relationship with them."

Marty Silverstone, Primary Wave president of global sync, said: “We’re honoured to be partnering with Jon Landau and all of the legendary music he helped shape. He’s an influential figure in music, and we’re proud to welcome him to the Primary Wave family.”

The transaction between Landau and Primary Wave Music was facilitated by David Simone and Winston Simone.