Primary Wave acquires stake in Bing Crosby estate

Primary Wave Music has partnered with the estate of Bing Crosby.

In this partnership, Primary Wave has acquired a stake in the assets owned by HLC Properties Ltd, the company owned by the Crosby Estate. This includes the Bing Crosby Archives featuring thousands of recordings by Crosby and other artists, many of which have never been released.

Artist royalties from master recordings featuring Crosby’s performances, writer royalties from songs, his rights in the film White Christmas, and other film, radio, and television productions are also part of the partnership deal.

Primary Wave will now receive a stake in Bing Crosby’s name, likeness and rights of publicity, while the estate will have access to Primary Wave’s marketing team, digital team, publicity department, branding team and publishing infrastructure including licensing and sync opportunities.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with Primary Wave,” said the family of Bing Crosby. “Going into our first meeting, our goal was to find a partner who believed in the vast life that he led, and we know Primary Wave will continue to sustain the legacy of dad.”

“Bing Crosby was one of the most influential stars of the 20th century and few could match his success over four decades beginning in the 1930s,” said Larry Mestel, CEO and founder of Primary Wave Music. “Our team can’t wait to dive into our partnership with Harry Crosby, Robert Bader and the Crosby family to help reintroduce Bing’s music and legacy to the world.”

By Miranda Bardsley