Primary Wave Music expands partnership with Def Leppard

A new deal between Primary Wave Music and Def Leppard will see the company acquire an additional stake in the band’s music publishing catalogue.

Many of the band's biggest hits are included in the new deal, including Pour Some Sugar On Me, Rock Of Ages and Photograph.

The relationship between Primary Wave and Def Leppard began in 2009, when the company announced they would market and administer the band’s catalogue, and has since seen a number of syncs and streaming initiatives.

Rob Dippold, partner and chief digital strategy officer for Primary Wave Music, said: “With Def Leppard celebrating 45 years as a band this year, we at Primary Wave are beyond excited on further partnering with them in a more meaningful way. We are thrilled to continue building and elevating not only the band's musical body of work but their impact in pop culture and the industry in general. It has been an absolute pleasure over the last decade working with the band, management and their entire team. We look forward to a collaborative, fun and fruitful relationship as the band continues to push new boundaries not only musically, but also in their live performance.”

Ramon Villa, chief operating officer at Primary Wave Music, said: “When we partner with artists, we look at it as they are joining our family. Def Leppard is an icon in music history as they continue to entertain people worldwide. We are always excited and humbled when an iconic artist entrusts us to help further expand the reach of their creative body of work. In this case of Def Leppard, is it even more gratifying to see them happy in the family and wanting to expand the partnership. Welcome again Def Leppard, and thank you!”