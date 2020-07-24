Primary Wave Music Publishing acquires a stake in Devo's music publishing catalogue & master recordings

Primary Wave Music Publishing has announced they have acquired a stake in the music publishing catalogue and master recordings of Devo.

The acquisition includes some of the Grammy-nominated band's biggest hits such as Whip It, That's Good, Girl U Want, Freedom of Choice and more.

Speaking about the deal, Devo’s Gerald Casale said: "As a founder of Devo, the band and the concept, I feel the evidence of real De-evolution is growing daily. Devo is relevant to current culture and I am excited that Primary Wave finds our body of work ripe for growing the Devo brand into the future. In partnership with them we hope to fortify our legacy."

An official press release stated that Devo “will now have access to Primary Wave's publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, marketing, licensing, sync opportunities and film and TV production.”

Adam Lowenberg, chief marketing officer at Primary Wave said: "I couldn't be more excited to welcome such an innovative band - a band that was so ahead of their time - to the Primary Wave family. I have personally been a long-time fan of Devo, and their music has stood the test of time. Our team looks forward to bringing new life to their classic songs."

In May, Primary Wave Music Publishing announced it has taken an equity interest in the newly launched podcast content production studio, Audio Up.