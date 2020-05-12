Primary Wave Music Publishing takes equity interest in Audio Up

Primary Wave Music Publishing has taken an equity interest in the newly launched podcast content production studio, Audio Up.

Audio Up, which is led by founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt, is building an ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio space, and will use Primary Wave's resources to expand its platform and capabilities.

"Jared has the unique ability to create, sell and cross pollinate content like no other entertainment executive," said Justin Shukat, president of Primary Wave Music Publishing. "Audio Up continues down this path in the podcast space, with Primary Wave providing publishing and administration support for all their new properties. This relationship will provide opportunity for us to incorporate and create new vehicles for our clients and songs from our roster of legendary catalogues."

We are excited to now be true partners and to help feed Jared's captivating creative energy Ramon Villa Primary Wave Music

Ramon Villa, COO of Primary Wave Music, added: "From the infancy days of Primary Wave, we admired Jared's entrepreneurial spirit in building an excellent disrupting business in music and content. Building on our relationship we are excited to now be true partners and to help feed Jared's captivating creative energy in new content endeavors for all the Audio Up partners using Primary Wave's growing catalogue as a stepping stone."

Audio Up's first podcast title, The Dennissance, launched on April 8 and stars actor and musician Dennis Quaid, who conducts interviews with high profile actors, politicians, personalities, musicians and innovative business leaders. Quaid will also serve as director on Make it Up As We Go, the first scripted podcast that will feature original songs, a cast including co-creator Scarlett Burke and actor Craig Robinson, and original music by Scarlett Burke and ACM songwriter of the year Nicolle Gaylon. Audio Up plans to launch an official soundtrack for the podcast in conjunction with a TV strategy.

